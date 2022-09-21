Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 17:27 IST
Govt needs to make efforts to make homeless aware of shelter homes in Delhi: Umeed Foundation head
Homeless people who sleep out in the open should be informed and taken to shelter homes by rescue teams in the national capital, founder and director of Umeed Foundation Amir Siddique said.

His remarks come after four people sleeping on a road divider were killed and two others injured in the early hours of Wednesday when they were run over by a speeding truck in northeast Delhi's Seemapuri area, police said.

Siddique said even though there are ''adequate'' number of shelter homes in the city, the homeless need to be taken there by volunteers.

''The government is more alert during the winters because deaths of homeless due to harsh weather conditions are reported during that point of time,'' he told PTI.

He said the government needs to deploy teams to make the homeless aware of these shelter homes.

''Shelter homes are just symbolic if the people are not using them. The government should take some action to make the homeless aware of these facilities,'' he said.

Sources in the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) have said there are currently 190 night shelters in the national capital and around 8,000 people have been taking shelter there.

''Accommodation of night shelters are usually expanded during the winters. Additional tents and spaces for the homeless are added from the month of November,'' they said.

