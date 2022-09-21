(Updated) Artemis Launch Director gives “go” to begin loading propellants into mega moon rocket

Artemis I launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson has given the 'go' to officially begin loading cryogenic propellants into the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as part of the cryogenic demonstration test.

During today's test, teams will load propellants into both the core stage and upper stage tanks, while the Orion spacecraft and the SLS boosters will remain unpowered.

With new seals, updated cryogenic procedures, and additional ground software automation, teams are all set to demonstrate the updates under the same cryogenic conditions the mega moon rocket will experience on launch day.

The four main objectives of this test include:

assessing the repair to address the hydrogen leak

loading propellants into the rocket's tanks using the new procedures

conducting the kick-start bleed

performing a pre-pressurization test

According to NASA, tanking operations will begin with the chilldown of the core stage liquid oxygen transfer line.

Update 1

The chill down of the liquid oxygen lines is already complete and the chill down of the main propulsion system is currently underway.