(Update: Test concludes) Artemis Launch Director gives “go” to begin loading propellants into mega moon rocket

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 22-09-2022 08:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 17:41 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Artemis I launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson has given the 'go' to officially begin loading cryogenic propellants into the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as part of the cryogenic demonstration test.

During today's test, teams will load propellants into both the core stage and upper stage tanks, while the Orion spacecraft and the SLS boosters will remain unpowered.

With new seals, updated cryogenic procedures, and additional ground software automation, teams are all set to demonstrate the updates under the same cryogenic conditions the mega moon rocket will experience on launch day.

The four main objectives of this test include:

  • assessing the repair to address the hydrogen leak
  • loading propellants into the rocket's tanks using the new procedures
  • conducting the kick-start bleed
  • performing a pre-pressurization test

According to NASA, tanking operations will begin with the chilldown of the core stage liquid oxygen transfer line.

Update 1

The chill down of the liquid oxygen lines is already complete and the chill down of the main propulsion system is currently underway.

Update 2

Fast fill is underway for the rocket's core stage liquid oxygen (LOX) tank.

Update 3

Teams have started liquid hydrogen (LH2) slow fill. Both propellants are now flowing into the SLS rocket.

Update 4

The team has detected a hydrogen leak in a cavity in the tail service mast umbilical and has stopped flowing the propellant to the rocket while they troubleshoot the issue.

Update 5

Teams resumed the flow of liquid hydrogen into the core stage after warming up the quick disconnect. The liquid hydrogen leak remains manageable, NASA said in a tweet.

Update 6

The Artemis launch director has confirmed all objectives have been met for the cryogenic demonstration test, and teams are now proceeding with critical safing activities and preparations for draining the rocket's tanks. After encountering a hydrogen leak early in the loading process, engineers were able to troubleshoot the issue and proceed with the planned activities, NASA said in a statement.

