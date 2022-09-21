Sarma calls on PM Modi, apprises him about projects, schemes of Assam
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apprise him of the development initiatives undertaken in the state.
Sarma met the prime minister at the latter's residence in Delhi and informed him about the various projects and schemes in Assam, a senior official said.
He apprised Modi about the status of the underwater tunnel between Kaliabor and Jamuguri, too.
The chief minister also invited Modi for the concluding function of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan, scheduled to be held in the national capital on November 24. Earlier, the first braille edition of 'Hemkosh', an Assamese dictionary, was gifted to the PM by Chairman of ‘Sadin-Pratidin’ group of publications Jayanta Baruah in presence of Sarma and Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the official added.
