National Highways Logistics Management, JNPT sign pact to develop multi modal logistics park

National Highways Logistics Management Ltd and JNPT have entered into a pact to develop multi modal logistics park in Jalna, Maharashtra. Jalna multi modal logistics park will act as a functional dry port of the Marathawada region.

According to Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, steel and allied industries depending on scrap, fruits and vegetables processing units, seed industries and cotton sector would greatly benefit from this development.

He said it would connect Samruddhi Marg and Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridors. This infrastructure will give a push to the export of agro products and also change Jalna into automobile hub of Marathwada region.

The government has approved the development of 35 multi modal logistics parks under Bharatmala Pariyojana with an aim to centralise freight consolidation and lessen logistics cost from 14 per cent to less than 10 per cent of the GDP at par with International Standards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)