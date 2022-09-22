Left Menu

FACTBOX-Golf-Pairings for Thursday's Presidents Cup foursomes matches

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2022 02:12 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 01:53 IST
Pairings for Thursday's foursomes (alternate shot) matches in the Presidents Cup between the United States and Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Match 1 - 1705 GMT/1:05 p.m. ET

Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Adam Scott (Australia) v Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele

- - Match 2 - 1717 GMT/1:17 p.m. ET

Corey Conners (Canada) and Im Sung-jae (South Korea) v Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas

- - Match 3 - 1729 GMT/1:29 p.m. ET

Tom Kim (South Korea) and K.H. Lee (South Korea) v Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young

- - Match 4 - 1741 GMT/1:41 p.m. ET

Cam Davis (Australia) and Kim Si-woo (South Korea) v Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler

- - Match 5 - 1753 GMT/1:53 p.m. ET

Taylor Pendrith (Canada) and Mito Pereira (Chile) v Tony Finau and Max Homa

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

