FACTBOX-Golf-Pairings for Thursday's Presidents Cup foursomes matches
Pairings for Thursday's foursomes (alternate shot) matches in the Presidents Cup between the United States and Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Match 1 - 1705 GMT/1:05 p.m. ET
Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) and Adam Scott (Australia) v Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele
- - Match 2 - 1717 GMT/1:17 p.m. ET
Corey Conners (Canada) and Im Sung-jae (South Korea) v Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas
- - Match 3 - 1729 GMT/1:29 p.m. ET
Tom Kim (South Korea) and K.H. Lee (South Korea) v Collin Morikawa and Cameron Young
- - Match 4 - 1741 GMT/1:41 p.m. ET
Cam Davis (Australia) and Kim Si-woo (South Korea) v Sam Burns and Scottie Scheffler
- - Match 5 - 1753 GMT/1:53 p.m. ET
Taylor Pendrith (Canada) and Mito Pereira (Chile) v Tony Finau and Max Homa
