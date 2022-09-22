Odd News Roundup: Don't cook chicken in NyQuil, FDA warns after TikTok challenge

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Don't cook chicken in NyQuil, FDA warns after TikTok challenge

Cooking chicken in cough medicine NyQuil is not only silly and unappetizing but can also be very unsafe, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said, following the "sleepy chicken" TikTok challenge. A number of videos challenged people to cook chicken in NyQuil, which contains acetaminophen, dextromethorphan and doxylamine, or another similar over-the-counter cough and cold medication, according to the FDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)