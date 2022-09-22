Maha: Motorcyclist swept away in swollen nullah in Gondia

A 21-year-old man was swept away in a swollen nullah while he was going on his motorcycle in Maharashtra's Gondia on Wednesday, officials said.

The man was identified as Ranjitsingh Pritamsingh Gill and the incident occurred near Bharatiya Vidyapeeth School, district disaster management officer Rajan Choubey said.

After getting the information, a rescue team reached the spot and started a search for the missing man, but he remained untraceable and the search will resume on Thursday morning, he said.

Gondia tehsil has recorded 132.7 mm rainfall in around 12 hours time from 8 pm on September 20 to 6 am on September 21, officials said. Heavy rains caused water logging in low-lying localities, causing great inconvenience to citizens. Several schools declared a holiday on Wednesday in view of the situation, they said.

