Left Menu

Maha: Motorcyclist swept away in swollen nullah in Gondia

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 22-09-2022 07:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 07:27 IST
Maha: Motorcyclist swept away in swollen nullah in Gondia
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old man was swept away in a swollen nullah while he was going on his motorcycle in Maharashtra's Gondia on Wednesday, officials said.

The man was identified as Ranjitsingh Pritamsingh Gill and the incident occurred near Bharatiya Vidyapeeth School, district disaster management officer Rajan Choubey said.

After getting the information, a rescue team reached the spot and started a search for the missing man, but he remained untraceable and the search will resume on Thursday morning, he said.

Gondia tehsil has recorded 132.7 mm rainfall in around 12 hours time from 8 pm on September 20 to 6 am on September 21, officials said. Heavy rains caused water logging in low-lying localities, causing great inconvenience to citizens. Several schools declared a holiday on Wednesday in view of the situation, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more than 30 years

Just released: NASA's Webb captures clearest view of Neptune's rings in more...

 Global
2
NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

NASA's Mars Helicopter completes 32nd flight on the Red Planet

 Global
3
India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lancet study

India among top ten countries with highest Type 2 diabetes prevalence: Lance...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic insulin pumps; Deadly childhood diseases rise in Ethiopia's Tigray as war hampers vaccinations and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns of cybersecurity risk with certain Medtronic ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022