Magnitude 6.8 quake strikes western Mexico days after deadly temblor
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter shortly after that there were no initial reports of damage in the city. The quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) first measured at magnitude 7.0, was registered at a depth of 20.7 km (12.9 miles), slightly deeper than Monday's temblor.
- Country:
- Mexico
A magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Mexico early on Thursday, shaking buildings in Mexico City, just days after another strong temblor killed two people and damaged hundreds of buildings in the country.
Residents of Mexico City scrambled out of their homes as the earthquake alarm sounded and buildings shuddered. Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter shortly after that there were no initial reports of damage in the city.
The quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) first measured at magnitude 7.0, was registered at a depth of 20.7 km (12.9 miles), slightly deeper than Monday's temblor. On Monday, the anniversary of deadly earthquakes in 1985 and 2017, a magnitude 7.6 earthquake hit western Mexico, killing two in the Pacific port of Manzanillo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- USGS
- Claudia Sheinbaum
- U.S. Geological Survey
- Mexico
- Mexico City
- Pacific
- Manzanillo
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more
FEATURE-Mexico's scam loan apps ensnare young workers as enforcers
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; EU secures more doses of Bavarian monkeypox vaccine and more
Mexico invites relatives of Assange, Guevara to Independence Day
Mexico will not bail out Credito Real, president says