6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, no damage known yet

The US Geological Survey said Thursdays earthquake, like Mondays, was centred in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.Michoacans state government said the quake was felt throughout the state, but did not immediately report damage. Mexico Citys Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 22-09-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 22-09-2022 12:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has caused buildings to sway in Mexico's capital. The earthquake struck early Thursday, just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two. The US Geological Survey said Thursday's earthquake, like Monday's, was centred in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.

Michoacan's state government said the quake was felt throughout the state, but did not immediately report damage. Mexico City's Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital. Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.

