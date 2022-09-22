6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico, no damage known yet
The US Geological Survey said Thursdays earthquake, like Mondays, was centred in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.Michoacans state government said the quake was felt throughout the state, but did not immediately report damage. Mexico Citys Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital.
- Country:
- Mexico
A powerful earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 has caused buildings to sway in Mexico's capital. The earthquake struck early Thursday, just three days after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook western and central Mexico, killing two. The US Geological Survey said Thursday's earthquake, like Monday's, was centred in the western state of Michoacan near the Pacific coast.
Michoacan's state government said the quake was felt throughout the state, but did not immediately report damage. Mexico City's Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said via Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage in the capital. Residents were huddled in streets as seismic alarms blared.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
New support for access to reproductive health services in Pacific
Putin: Western sanctions are a danger for the entire world
US, India will work to advance free and open Indo-Pacific: White House
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more
Putin says to stop supplying energy if Western price caps imposed