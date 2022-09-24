Florida officials urge residents to prepare for coming storm Ian
Officials in Florida urged residents of vulnerable coastal regions to prepare for the expected arrival of a potentially dangerous storm named Ian, but no evacuations have been ordered.
- Country:
- United States
Officials in Florida urged residents of vulnerable coastal regions to prepare for the expected arrival of a potentially dangerous storm named Ian, but no evacuations have been ordered. Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for 24 counties in Ian's path, saying that it had "the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane" in coming days.
The storm could begin hitting southern Florida late on Monday or Tuesday morning. It is first expected to hit Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. An official from Monroe County, whose county seat is Key West - the southern most island of the Florida keys - told the Miami Herald that they had not yet made the decision to order evacuations but could re-evaluate.
Sarasota Mayor Erik Arroyo told CNN that the city had been in touch with Florida Power & Light, and urged residents to prepare for a storm. "Be proactive, contact your doctor, make sure you stock up on your medications," he said. "Have some water, some basic necessities."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Florida
- Jamaica
- Cuba
- Ron DeSantis
- Cayman Islands
- Miami Herald
ALSO READ
Trump legal team wants special master to review all documents seized in Florida search
Immigrants land on Martha's Vineyard; Florida's DeSantis takes credit
Amid a U.S. teacher shortage, Florida turns to military veterans
Defense abruptly rests case in Florida trial of Parkland school shooter
Florida governor defends migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard, suggests more to come