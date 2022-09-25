Left Menu

Maha: Forest team on lookout for maneater tiger in Gondia

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 25-09-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2022 13:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Forest personnel have been on the lookout for a maneater tiger that killed a man in Maharashtra's Gondia district earlier this week, an official said on Sunday.

Forest personnel from Gondia and Bhandara districts have laid traps for the tiger identified as CT-I, after it killed a 45-year-old man in Arjuni Morgaon tehsil on Wednesday, he said. The forest team had set up a cage and kept a live bait near the area, but the tiger managed to kill the bait and flee into the forest, assistant conservator of forest Roshan Rathod said.

According to the forest department, CT-I has killed 11 people till date in the forest ranges of Bramhapuri, Lakhandur, Wadsa and Armori, and he is now roaming in Gondia and Bhandara districts.

People in the surrounding villages have been asked to remain alert, avoid venturing into the forest alone, an official said, adding that trap cameras have been installed at different places to track the movement of the animal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

