Science News Roundup: NASA's Artemis moon launch delayed as storm expected in Florida
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2022 10:28 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 10:25 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
NASA said on Saturday that it was scrapping Tuesday's plans to launch Artemis, the U.S. return to the moon after five decades, noting concerns about a tropical storm headed to Florida. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to hit Florida, home to the Kennedy Space Center, next week, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
(With inputs from agencies.)
