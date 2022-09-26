Science News Roundup: NASA's Artemis moon launch delayed as storm expected in Florida

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA's Artemis moon launch delayed as storm expected in Florida

NASA said on Saturday that it was scrapping Tuesday's plans to launch Artemis, the U.S. return to the moon after five decades, noting concerns about a tropical storm headed to Florida. Tropical Storm Ian is expected to hit Florida, home to the Kennedy Space Center, next week, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

