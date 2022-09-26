Left Menu

Maha: Civic official suspended for failing to take action against illegal constructions

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-09-2022 11:21 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 11:18 IST
Maha: Civic official suspended for failing to take action against illegal constructions
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant municipal commissioner with the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty and failing to take action against illegal constructions in the town in Maharashtra's Thane district. BNMC Commissioner Vijaykumar Mhasal, in the suspension order issued on September 23, said despite repeated instructions to assistant commissioner Sunil Bhoir to take action against illegal constructions and unauthorised structures, he failed to do so.

The commissioner has taken a serious view of the failure of the official to act on repeated instructions, the order said, citing at least five such instances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022