Maha: Civic official suspended for failing to take action against illegal constructions

An assistant municipal commissioner with the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) has been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty and failing to take action against illegal constructions in the town in Maharashtra's Thane district. BNMC Commissioner Vijaykumar Mhasal, in the suspension order issued on September 23, said despite repeated instructions to assistant commissioner Sunil Bhoir to take action against illegal constructions and unauthorised structures, he failed to do so.

The commissioner has taken a serious view of the failure of the official to act on repeated instructions, the order said, citing at least five such instances.

