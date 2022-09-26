Left Menu

Lucknow's Burlington Crossing renamed after ex-VHP leader

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-09-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 15:34 IST
Burlington crossing in the state capital, which has been renamed after former Vishva Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal, was inaugurated on Monday. Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai were present on the occasion along with other BJP leaders.

Rai told PTI that this is a good work, which has been done by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation.

Besides being the international working president of the Hindu right-wing group for over 20 years, Singhal was also the in-charge of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The BJP-dominated municipal corporation here has decided to rechristen several city areas after right-wing ideologues and freedom fighters ahead of the civic body polls later this year.

Lucknow Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said it aims at shrugging off the British legacy and honouring people who struggled for the country's freedom and progress.

