BJP MP urges Odisha CM to send proposal to Centre for metro rail in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi on Monday wrote to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, requesting him to send a proposal to the Centre for an integrated metro rail system in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Claiming that she has already taken up the matter with officials of Urban Affairs at the Centre, the bureaucrat-turned-politician said the twin cities must have the mass rapid transit system as both grew in various aspects.

The Bhubaneswar MP said the combined population of the two cities will be around 22 lakh, and both witnessed rapid expansion of habitations and commercial complexes.

If one includes areas which do not fall under the municipal corporations of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the estimated population would be close to 30 lakhs, she said.

''I would like to mention that both Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, though important cities of Odisha, do not have a mass rapid transit system,'' she wrote in the letter to the CM.

As per the Metro Rail Policy, 2017, the cities having more than 20 lakh population should plan for such a transport mode, she said, adding that the population of Bhubaneswar is likely to exceed 20 lakh in the next four-five years, Sarangi said.

''Therefore, in the fitness of things, an integrated metro rail system should be planned for both the cities by the state government. The project can be implemented in a phased manner, first starting with the city of Bhubaneswar, thereafter expanding to the city of Cuttack,'' she said.

The metro system can be planned under a 50:50 equity partnership of the central and state governments as per the policy, she said, adding that development of such a transit system will not only improve mobility, but it will enhance the commercial activities in the twin cities.

A feasibility-cum-detailed project report (DPR) needs to be prepared, she said. ''The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) provides financial assistance up to 50 per cent for conducting feasibility studies and for preparing DPR for formulating such a proposal,'' she wrote.

The parliamentarian also urged the chief minister to direct officials to send a proposal to MoHUA for central financial assistance for feasibility study and the DPR.

