Science News Roundup: NASA's asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft nears planned impact with its target; Hurricane Ian prompts NASA to roll moon rocket off launchpad

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2022 02:32 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA's asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft nears planned impact with its target

Ten months after launch, NASA's asteroid-deflecting DART spacecraft neared a planned impact with its target on Monday in a test of the world's first planetary defense system, designed to prevent a doomsday collision with Earth. The cube-shaped "impactor" vehicle, roughly the size of a vending machine with two rectangular solar arrays, was on course to fly into the asteroid Dimorphos, about as large as a football stadium, and self-destruct around 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) some 6.8 million miles (11 million km) from Earth.

Hurricane Ian prompts NASA to roll moon rocket off launchpad

NASA on Monday said it will roll its giant moon rocket off its launchpad in Florida and back to the assembly building to protect the vehicle from an advancing Hurricane Ian, whose strengthening winds are forecast to lash the Kennedy Space Center later this week. "The decision allows time for employees to address the needs of their families and protect the integrated rocket and spacecraft system," NASA said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

