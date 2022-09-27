Left Menu

Ian strengthens into category 3 hurricane near Western Cuba, NHC says

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 12:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ian has strengthened into a category 3 hurricane and it expected to make landfall over western Cuba soon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday.

The hurricane is about 35 miles (55 km) south of the city of Pinar Del Rio Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km per hour), the NHC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

