Left Menu

Launching in 2024, a desk-sized spacecraft will conduct detailed survey of post-impact asteroid Dimorphos

Devdiscourse News Desk | France | Updated: 27-09-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 18:47 IST
Launching in 2024, a desk-sized spacecraft will conduct detailed survey of post-impact asteroid Dimorphos
Image Credit: ESA – Science Office

On September 26, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) successfully impacted its asteroid target Dimorphos in the first-ever planetary defence technology demonstration. In parallel, the European Space Agency and its partners continue to construct Hera, a desk-sized spacecraft that will conduct detailed surveys of the binary asteroid system - Dimorphos and Didymos - with a particular focus on the crater left by DART's collision.

"Hera will gather key information such as the size of DART's crater, the mass of Dimorphos and its make-up and internal structure. This extra data will help turn the DART deflection experiment into a well-understood, repeatable technique that might one day be carried out for real," says Ian Carnelli, Hera mission manager.

"Thanks to DART, we've had a tantalising glimpse of our destination, now we can't wait to go back and explore it in depth, to find out how the impact has changed it, and help make Earth a safer place in the process," Ian added.

The Hera asteroid mission is scheduled for launch in October 2024, due to reach the Didymos asteroids in December 2026. The mission will additionally deliver a pair of shoebox-sized 'CubeSats' into Dimorphos' vicinity.

  • The Juventas CubeSat will perform the first ever radar probe of an asteroid, while also carrying a gravimeter and accelerometer to measure the body's ultra-low gravity.
  • The Milani CubeSat will perform near-infrared spectral imaging and sample asteroid dust.

Both CubeSats will remain in contact with their Hera mothership and each other through a novel inter-satellite link system, according to ESA.

NASA's DART and ESA's Hera missions are supported by the same international teams of scientists and astronomers, and take place through an international collaboration called AIDA or the Asteroid Impact and Deflection Assessment.

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022