Launching in 2024, a desk-sized spacecraft will conduct detailed survey of post-impact asteroid Dimorphos

On September 26, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) successfully impacted its asteroid target Dimorphos in the first-ever planetary defence technology demonstration. In parallel, the European Space Agency and its partners continue to construct Hera, a desk-sized spacecraft that will conduct detailed surveys of the binary asteroid system - Dimorphos and Didymos - with a particular focus on the crater left by DART's collision.

"Hera will gather key information such as the size of DART's crater, the mass of Dimorphos and its make-up and internal structure. This extra data will help turn the DART deflection experiment into a well-understood, repeatable technique that might one day be carried out for real," says Ian Carnelli, Hera mission manager.

"Thanks to DART, we've had a tantalising glimpse of our destination, now we can't wait to go back and explore it in depth, to find out how the impact has changed it, and help make Earth a safer place in the process," Ian added.

Next, comes Hera.Now @NASA's #DARTMission has impacted #Dimorphos, ESA's #HeraMission - launching in 2024 to get a closer look - will turn this grand-scale experiment into a well-understood and repeatable #PlanetaryDefense technique🌍❌☄️More👉 https://t.co/sbX5qbGyty — ESA Operations (@esaoperations) September 26, 2022

The Hera asteroid mission is scheduled for launch in October 2024, due to reach the Didymos asteroids in December 2026. The mission will additionally deliver a pair of shoebox-sized 'CubeSats' into Dimorphos' vicinity.

The Juventas CubeSat will perform the first ever radar probe of an asteroid, while also carrying a gravimeter and accelerometer to measure the body's ultra-low gravity.

The Milani CubeSat will perform near-infrared spectral imaging and sample asteroid dust.

Both CubeSats will remain in contact with their Hera mothership and each other through a novel inter-satellite link system, according to ESA.

NASA's DART and ESA's Hera missions are supported by the same international teams of scientists and astronomers, and take place through an international collaboration called AIDA or the Asteroid Impact and Deflection Assessment.