World News Roundup: UN says Russia abuses prisoners in Ukraine; Iran security forces clash with protesters over Amini's death and more

UN says Russia abuses prisoners in Ukraine

Russian forces and their armed affiliates have subjected Ukrainian prisoners to extrajudicial executions, sexual violence and other abuses, the U.N. human rights office said in a report on Tuesday. The report, issued by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), found some rights violations by both sides in the conflict but expressed particular concern about the ill treatment of civilians and prisoners of war by Russian forces and affiliated armed groups.

Iran security forces clash with protesters over Amini's death

Iranian riot police and security forces clashed with demonstrators in dozens of cities on Tuesday, state media and social media said, amid continuing protests against the death of young Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody. Amini, 22, from the Iranian Kurdish city of Saqez, was arrested this month in Tehran for "unsuitable attire" by the morality police that enforces the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

Europe suspects sabotage as mystery gas leaks hit Russian pipelines

Europe was racing on Tuesday to investigate possible sabotage behind sudden and unexplained leaks in two Russian gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea, infrastructure at the heart of an energy crisis since Russia invaded Ukraine. Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the leaks were caused by sabotage, while Denmark's prime minister and Russia, which slashed its gas deliveries to Europe after Western sanctions, said it could not be ruled out. But who might be behind any foul play, if proven, and a motive were far from clear.

Ukrainians involved in Russian-backed referendums face treason charges, prison term

Ukrainians who help Russian-backed referendums to annexe large swathes of the country will face treason charges and at least five years in jail, Ukraine's presidential adviser said, as voting in four regions entered its last day. "We have lists of names of people who have been involved in some way," presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak said in an interview with Swiss newspaper Blick.

Ukraine urges EU to impose economic sanctions on Russia over annexation votes

Ukraine urged the European Union on Tuesday to impose economic sanctions on Russia to punish it for staging annexation votes in four occupied regions, and said the moves by Moscow would not change Ukraine's actions on the battlefield. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, after talks in Kyiv with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, said personal sanctions would not suffice as punishment for the referendums, billed by Russia as a prelude to it annexing four Ukrainian regions.

Russia's digital ministry scrambles to help key workers avoid mobilization

Russia's digital ministry is scrambling to help key tech workers avoid being called up by the army after President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine. The ministry issued guidelines late on Monday detailing how specific workers can avoid the draft. It published a list of 195 IT and communications professions - including jobs in science energy, transport and the media - for which it recommended workers should be exempt from mobilization.

Teachers' strike and soaring fees: Lebanon's public school pupils miss class

School teacher Claude Koteich, her teenage daughter and 10-year-old son should have all been back in class weeks ago – but a crisis in Lebanon's education sector has left them lounging at home on a Monday afternoon. Lebanon's three-year financial meltdown has severely devalued the country's pound and drained state coffers, pushing 80% of the population into poverty and gutting public services including water and electricity.

Hurricane Ian rips into western Cuba, with Florida in its sights

Hurricane Ian slammed into western Cuba on Tuesday, forcing evacuations, cutting power to hundreds of thousands of people and swamping fishing villages as it tracked northward toward Florida, where residents anxiously await the sprawling storm. The Category 3 hurricane was about 5 miles south of the city of Pinar Del Rio, with maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Holiday in Montenegro becomes escape from call-up for Russians

When Alexander and his wife Svetlana arrived for a two-week vacation in Montenegro, they planned to return home to Russia. But President Vladimir Putin's announcement last week ordering a mobilization of reservists for the war in Ukraine has thrown their lives into disarray.

With flowers and a gun salute, Japan bids farewell to divisive Abe

With flowers, prayers and a 19-gun salute, Japan honored slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday at the first state funeral for a former premier in 55 years - a ceremony that has become as controversial as he was in life. The ceremony started at 2:00 p.m. (0500 GMT), with Abe's ashes carried into the Nippon Budokan Hall in central Tokyo by his widow, Akie, to music from a military band and the booms of the honour-guard salute, which echoed inside the hall.

