Left Menu

Carcass of elephant calf found in Similipal

PTI | Baripada | Updated: 27-09-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 18:28 IST
Carcass of elephant calf found in Similipal
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

The carcass of an elephant calf was found in Similipal wildlife sanctuary in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The carcass of the calf, about five months old, was first spotted by locals at Nafri forest in Bangriposhi range of the sanctuary, they said.

Samples were collected from the carcass and sent for examination to ascertain the cause of the death, said Santosh Joshi, the divisional forest officer of Baripada.

The carcass was then buried in the forest, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

FEATURE-No room to cut: Rising inflation traps Bangladesh climate migrants

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022