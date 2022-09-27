Delhi CM to launch 15-point action plan to fight air pollution in winter on Sep 30: Gopal Rai

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will launch his government's 15-point action plan to fight air pollution in winter on September 30, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said the Delhi government has made it mandatory to install anti-smog guns at all construction and demolition sites larger than 5,000 square metres.

Action will be taken against project proponents found violating this direction, he said.

Earlier, construction and demolition sites larger than 20,000 square metres were required to install anti-smog guns to control dust pollution.

The winter action plan will focus on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, pollution hotspots, smog towers, public participation, firecrackers and joint action with neighbouring states among other aspects, he said.

Rai said the revised Graded Response Action Plan -- a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation -- will come into force as soon as the Commission for Air Quality Management issues orders in this regard. The revised GRAP, which is part of a new policy formulated by the CAQM to abate air pollution in Delhi-NCR, focuses on proactive implementation of the curbs based on forecasts -- restrictions can be imposed up to three days in advance.

Earlier, the authorities would implement the measures only after the PM2.5 and PM10 concentration touched a particular threshold. The new plan also entails a ban on BS IV four-wheeler diesel vehicles, barring those engaged in essential services, in Delhi and the bordering districts of NCR if the air quality index (AQI) breaches the 450-mark. Notified by the Ministry of Environment and Forests in 2017, GRAP would come into force from October 15 when air pollution levels in the region start worsening and restrictions would be based on the concentration of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10).

The CAQM has now decided to implement it from October 1 and curbs will be based on air quality index (AQI).

The GRAP for the National Capital Region (NCR) has now been classified under four different stages of adverse air quality in Delhi: Stage I - 'Poor' (AQI 201-300); Stage II - 'Very Poor' (AQI 301-400); Stage III - 'Severe' (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV - 'Severe Plus' (AQI >450).

