Seismograph spiked twice on day of Baltic pipeline leaks - Germany's GFZ

A seismograph on the Danish island of Bornholm twice recorded spikes representing earth tremors on Monday, the day on which the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines underwent dramatic falls in pressure, German geological research centre GFZ said. The seismograph recorded near-silence until 0003 GMT (2am local time) when there was a spike representing a tremor in the earth followed by a continuous hissing waveform. The pattern repeated itself at 1700.

Nord Stream 2 was first reported to have depressurised on Monday afternoon. The depressurisation in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline was reported in the early evening, shortly after the second of the two spikes. GFZ declined to speculate on whether the readings were connected to the pipeline leaks that took place nearby.

The pipeline leaks were found near the island of Bornholm.

