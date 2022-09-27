Alternative to banned single use plastic is extremely important, says Minister Ashwini Choubey

With India committed to eliminating single use plastics, ensuring the availability of alternatives is extremely important, Union Minister of State Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Tuesday.

Several start-ups and innovators have taken up the challenge and developed eco-alternatives, he said at the national expo on alternatives to banned single-use plastics and conference of start-ups held here under the joint aegis of the Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry and Tamil Nadu government.

''As you may be aware, India has taken resolute steps to reflect its commitment towards eliminating single use plastics, in line with the clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban single use plastic items,'' the union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change said. India has also taken the leadership in various international forums to attract global attention on addressing the pollution caused by single use plastics, Choubey added.

Start-ups and innovators have been involved in developing solutions for many pressing environmental challenges including eco-alternatives to the banned plastics and air quality management.

''One start-up has made packaging material from rice stubble. The innovation not only addresses plastic pollution but will also helps in reducing the pollution caused by burning of rice stubble. Another has developed flexible packaging material from sea weeds,'' Choubey said.

Start-ups and innovators, encouraged by Central schemes like Startup India Mission, not only provide solutions to environmental problems but also assist in economic development of the country, he said. A separate session on role of financial institutions in scaling up start-ups was also organised on the occasion.

Tamil Nadu Environment and Climate Change Minister Siva V Meyyanathan said plastics pose a threat to marine life too.

State Environment Secretary Supriya Sahu stressed the need to upscale eco- alternatives to plastics that are aesthetic, affordable and durable.

