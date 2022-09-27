Left Menu

Check out this spectacular image snapped by Hubble telescope

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-09-2022 14:52 IST | Created: 27-09-2022 20:45 IST
Image Credit: ESA/Hubble and NASA, A. Sarajedini

This star-studded image featured in the September edition of the Hubble Space Telescope Calendar 2022 shows NGC 6717, a globular cluster which lies more than 20,000 light-years from Earth in the constellation of Sagittarius.

NASA defines globular clusters as stable, tightly bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars. The intense gravitational attraction between the closely packed stars gives globular clusters their regular, spherical shape.

In this Hubble image, the sparsely populated edges of NGC 6717 are in stark contrast to the sparkling collection of stars at its centre. The centre also contains some interlopers from closer to home. These bright foreground stars reside between Earth and the cluster and are easily spotted by the crisscross diffraction spikes that form when their light interacts with the structures supporting Hubble's secondary mirror.

This observation was made using Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys.

The Hubble Space Telescope has been sending back hundreds of thousands of celestial images since its launch in April 1990. The space-based observatory has revolutionised the study of globular clusters, as it is almost impossible to distinguish the stars in globular clusters from one another with ground-based telescopes.

