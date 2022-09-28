Left Menu

Couple trek 3,200 km from Manali to Srinagar to raise awareness about environment

A couple from Madhya Pradesh trekked 3,200 km from Manali to Srinagar to spread awareness about the environment.Paridhi and Nikhil reached the Lal Chowk city centre here on Tuesday evening. The couple said their aim was to raise awareness about the environment.We trekked for around 3,200 km to reach Lal Chowk through 19 mountain passes.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 28-09-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 00:32 IST
Couple trek 3,200 km from Manali to Srinagar to raise awareness about environment
A couple from Madhya Pradesh trekked 3,200 km from Manali to Srinagar to spread awareness about the environment.

Paridhi and Nikhil reached the Lal Chowk city centre here on Tuesday evening. The couple, who quit their corporate jobs for the love of adventure, started the 3,200-km trek in July last year.

They had to pause it in Ladakh in November due to extreme cold and a wedding back home.

Paridhi said they returned to Ladakh -- to the very place where they had paused their journey earlier -- in March and resumed the trek in mid-April. The couple said their aim was to raise awareness about the environment.

''We trekked for around 3,200 km to reach Lal Chowk through 19 mountain passes. We wanted to raise awareness about the environment and the need to preserve it,'' she said.

Asked about the difficulties faced throughout the journey, she said there were challenges, including landslides and difficult tracks with some in bad shape, but the rewards outweighed them.

''We got the support and love from people everywhere which made us forget about the hurdles,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

