Left Menu

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 28-09-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 10:36 IST
NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter (@Space_Station)

NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) has been deferred due to Hurricane Ian. The mission is now scheduled to launch no earlier than 12:23 p.m. EDT Tuesday, October 4, with a backup opportunity on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

The Crew-5 astronauts will fly to the space station in SpaceX's Dragon Endurance, on the company's Falcon 9 rocket, from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy.

After the storm progresses, the mission teams will evaluate the potential impacts to the center and determine whether to adjust the mission timeline further.

"Mission teams will continue to monitor the impacts of Ian on the Space Coast and NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida and could adjust the launch date again, as necessary. The safety of the crew, ground teams, and hardware are of the utmost importance to NASA and SpaceX," the agency said in a statement on Tuesday.

With this, the undocking of NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 mission from the space station will also move day-for-day along with the Crew-5 launch date to allow a planned five-day direct handover with Crew-5, the agency said.

The fifth crew rotation mission will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Aunapu Mann and Josh Cassada, who will serve as mission commander and pilot, respectively, along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina, who will serve as mission specialists.

(To be updated)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022