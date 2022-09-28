Ian strengthens into extremely dangerous category 4 hurricane, NHC says

Ian has strengthened into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

The hurricane is located about 75 miles (125 km) west southwest of Naples, Florida with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 km per hour), the NHC said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)