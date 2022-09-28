Left Menu

Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast, threatening floods, winds

It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph 17 kph.The major hurricane has prompted warnings of possibly dangerous storm surge along the states heavily populated Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region.Winds, rain have begun intensifying, a day after Ian battered the western tip of Cuba as a dangerous major hurricane.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 28-09-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 14:40 IST
Hurricane Ian nears Florida coast, threatening floods, winds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Forecasters say Hurricane Ian has become an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm as it approaches Florida's west coast.

The US National Hurricane Center in Miami said at 5 am on Wednesday that Ian now has top sustained winds of 140 mph (220 kph) and is centered about 75 miles (125 kilometers) west-southwest of Naples, Florida. It said Ian is moving north at a forward speed of 10 mph (17 kph).

The major hurricane has prompted warnings of possibly dangerous storm surge along the state's heavily populated Gulf Coast from Bonita Beach to the Tampa Bay region.

Winds, rain have begun intensifying, a day after Ian battered the western tip of Cuba as a dangerous major hurricane. The storm left more than 1 million people there without power before intensifying over the Gulf of Mexico on approach to the Florida peninsula's west coast.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022