Body of missing famed US extreme skier recovered in Nepal

Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelsons body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search.

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:08 IST
Hilaree Nelson (Photo Credit: Hilaree Nelson's Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  Nepal
  • Nepal

The body of a famed US extreme skier who went missing this week after falling from the world's eighth-highest mountain was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.

Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy.

Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson's body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search. Also on Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation on the same mountain killed a Nepalese man and injured several other climbers.

Hundreds of climbers and their local guides were attempting to reach the summit during Nepal's autumn climbing season.

Nelson, from Telluride, Colorado, and Morrison, from Tahoe, California, are extreme skiers who reached the summit of Mount Lhotse, the world's fourth highest mountain, in 2018.

Nepal's government has issued permits to 504 climbers during the autumn season. Most are climbing Mount Manaslu.

