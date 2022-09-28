Left Menu

Case against 27 property developers in Thane for fabricating documents to obtain RERA registration

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-09-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 16:07 IST
Police have registered a case of cheating against 27 property developers in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly fabricating documents for the registration of their constructions under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), an official said on Wednesday.

The accused developers had allegedly cheated home buyers from 27 villages and the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) as part of a racket, an official from Manpada police station said. According to a complaint filed by a KDMC official, the accused forged documents to show that permissions for the construction of houses were issued by the KDMC and based on that they got the registration done under RERA.

The developers indulged in the fraud between 2017 and 2022, and home buyers shelled out Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh for each of the tenement constructed by these developers, the police official said.

A case was registered in this connection on Tuesday night, he said, adding that no arrest has been so far.

