Three workers killed, eight hurt in explosion at Maha industrial unit
At least three workers were killed and eight others received severe burns on Wednesday when a hydrogen gas cylinder exploded and triggered fire in an industrial unit at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said. Eight others received severe burn injuries, he said.
PTI | Palghar | Updated: 28-09-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 16:45 IST
At least three workers were killed and eight others received severe burns on Wednesday when a hydrogen gas cylinder exploded and triggered fire in an industrial unit at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said. The incident occurred at around 3 PM in the electrical equipment manufacturing company located in Chandarpada area, said a district disaster management cell official. ''Three workers were charred beyond recognition. Eight others received severe burn injuries,'' he said.
