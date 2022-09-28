Three workers killed, eight hurt in explosion at Maha industrial unit

At least three workers were killed and eight others received severe burns on Wednesday when a hydrogen gas cylinder exploded and triggered fire in an industrial unit at Vasai in Palghar district of Maharashtra, officials said. The incident occurred at around 3 PM in the electrical equipment manufacturing company located in Chandarpada area, said a district disaster management cell official. ''Three workers were charred beyond recognition. Eight others received severe burn injuries,'' he said.

