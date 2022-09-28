Left Menu

1,332 dogs vaccinated on World Rabies Day in Delhi: MCD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 22:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi organised free anti-rabies vaccination camps for pet and stray dogs on the occasion of World Rabies Day on Wednesday and over 1,300 canines were vaccinated, the civic body said.

The camps were organised by the veterinary services department of the MCD in collaboration with the animal husbandry department of the Delhi government.

Several dog bite incidents have been reported in the National Capital Region recently.

On the occasion of World Rabies Day, the MCD successfully organised anti-rabies vaccination programme for pet and stray dogs. And, 1,332 dogs were vaccinated -- 370 in Rohini Zone, 316 in South Zone, 344 in Najafgarh Zone, 175 in West Zone, 57 in Karol Bagh Zone and 70 dogs in Shahdara (South) Zone, it said in a statement.

The camps were held at five locations -- Pocket A-3, Mayur Vihar; Community Centre Malviya Nagar; Veterinary Hospital Nangli; Sector-17 Dwarka; and DC Chowk Sector - 9/13 Rohini -- it said in the statement.

