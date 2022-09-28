Left Menu

Sudanese taskforce battles snakes and scorpions during rainy season

Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 28-09-2022 23:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 23:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@unmissmedia)
  • Sudan

In Khartoum, specialists from Sudan's Center for Poisonous Species Research are deployed at night in protective vests, gloves, and goggles to catch a snake that residents say has killed a cat, before it has a chance to strike again.

Attacks by snakes and scorpions are more frequent during Sudan's rainy season, when water levels on the river Nile can rise and send floodwaters surging into communities.

The taskforce says its work is particularly important as doctors do not have antidotes made specifically for the venom of snakes found in Sudan.

