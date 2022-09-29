Left Menu

No U.S. officials injured in Iranian attacks on Iraq, State Dept says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 00:26 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nedprice)
No American officials were injured in Iranian missile and drone attacks on Wednesday that struck areas in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

"In the aftermath of these attacks, we did an accountability check ... and we determined that there were no casualties on the part of American officials in the region," department spokesperson Ned Price told a regular press briefing.

He said Washington had not been able to confirm reports that a U.S. citizen had died in the attacks, which Iraqi Kurdistan's health minister said had killed nine and wounded 32.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

