No U.S. officials injured in Iranian attacks on Iraq, State Dept says
No American officials were injured in Iranian missile and drone attacks on Wednesday that struck areas in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.
"In the aftermath of these attacks, we did an accountability check ... and we determined that there were no casualties on the part of American officials in the region," department spokesperson Ned Price told a regular press briefing.
He said Washington had not been able to confirm reports that a U.S. citizen had died in the attacks, which Iraqi Kurdistan's health minister said had killed nine and wounded 32.
