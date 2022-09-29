Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 00:50 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Wednesday said that Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida.
The hurricane is located about 20 miles (30 km) west of Punta Gorda, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km/h).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The U.S. National Hurricane Center
- Florida
- Hurricane Ian