Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 00:50 IST
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Wednesday said that Hurricane Ian has made landfall in southwestern Florida.

The hurricane is located about 20 miles (30 km) west of Punta Gorda, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 km/h).

