Left Menu

U.S. NHC says Ian now a Category 3 hurricane

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2022 05:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 05:53 IST
U.S. NHC says Ian now a Category 3 hurricane

Ian is a Category 3 hurricane and further weakening is expected in the next few days the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Wednesday.

Ian is located about 95 miles (150 km) south-southwest of Orlando, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 km/h) the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

"Ian could be near hurricane strength when it moves over the Florida East coast tomorrow, and when it approaches the northeastern Florida, Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Friday," the NHC added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022