4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded 150 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island, National Center for Seismology said on Wednesday.
ANI | Diglipur (Andaman And Nicobar Islands) | Updated: 29-09-2022 07:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 07:28 IST
The earthquake occurred at 5:43 pm.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, occurred on September 28, 2022, 17:43:36 IST, Lat: 14.61 & Long: 93.11, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 150km N of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," National Center for Seismology said. (ANI)
