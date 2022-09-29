Left Menu

4.5-magnitude earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded 150 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island, National Center for Seismology said on Wednesday.

ANI | Diglipur (Andaman And Nicobar Islands) | Updated: 29-09-2022 07:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 07:28 IST
Graphical representation of earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar (Photo credit/Twitter: NCS_Earthquake). Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale was recorded 150 km north of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar island, National Center for Seismology said on Wednesday.

The earthquake occurred at 5:43 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, occurred on September 28, 2022, 17:43:36 IST, Lat: 14.61 & Long: 93.11, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 150km N of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," National Center for Seismology said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

