Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes east of South Sandwich Islands region - EMSC
Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2022 08:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 08:55 IST
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck east of the South Sandwich Islands region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.
The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC added.
Also Read: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off western Chile-EMSC
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EMSC