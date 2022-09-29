Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes east of South Sandwich Islands region - EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck east of the South Sandwich Islands region, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Thursday.

The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC added.

Also Read: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off western Chile-EMSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)