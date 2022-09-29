Rajasthan Govt approves over Rs 119 cr for roads in state

The Rajasthan Government has approved a financial proposal of Rs 119.32 crore for various road construction and development works in the state.

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given the financial approval.

With the approval, 46 works like bridge construction, new roads construction, road widening, strengthening, asphaltization and repair works and reconstruction of dilapidated roads will be started in different districts in a time bound manner, it said.

Gehlot had announced in the budget of the financial year 2022-23 to make available maximum financial resources to develop excellent road network in all the districts of the state, the statement said.

