Kenya's Ruto aims to cut budget expenditure, eyes surplus
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 29-09-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 19:03 IST
- Country:
- Kenya
Kenya's new President William Ruto on Thursday instructed the finance ministry to cut 300 billion shillings ($2.5 billion) from the government's annual expenditure this year.
Ruto also said he aimed to bring it down further next year by an undisclosed amount, in a bid to achieve a recurrent budget surplus by the third year.
