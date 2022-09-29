Kenya's Ruto aims to cut budget expenditure, eyes surplus

Kenya's new President William Ruto on Thursday instructed the finance ministry to cut 300 billion shillings ($2.5 billion) from the government's annual expenditure this year.

Ruto also said he aimed to bring it down further next year by an undisclosed amount, in a bid to achieve a recurrent budget surplus by the third year.

