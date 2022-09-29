Webb and Hubble simultaneously capture views of NASA's asteroid crash: See pics

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope both have captured the views of the recent asteroid crash, the agency's first attempt to move an asteroid in space. This is the first time the two powerful observatories simultaneously observed the same celestial target.

For the unversed, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) intentionally slammed into Dimorphos, the asteroid moonlet in the double-asteroid system of Didymos

"For the first time, Webb and Hubble have simultaneously captured imagery from the same target in the cosmos: an asteroid that was impacted by a spacecraft after a seven-million-mile journey. All of humanity eagerly awaits the discoveries to come from Webb, Hubble, and our ground-based telescopes – about the DART mission and beyond," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The Webb telescope took one observation of the impact location ahead of the collision, followed by several observations over the next few hours. The powerful telescope observed the impact over five hours total and captured 10 images.

Images from Webb's Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) show a tight, compact core, with plumes of material appearing as wisps streaming away from the center of where the impact took place.

Astronomers also plan to observe the asteroid system in the coming months using Webb's other instruments - Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) and Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec).

Check out this animation - a timelapse of images from Webb - that covers the time spanning just before impact at 7:14 p.m. EDT, Sept. 26, through 5 hours post-impact.

Credits: Science: NASA, ESA, CSA, Cristina Thomas (Northern Arizona University), Ian Wong (NASA-GSFC); Joseph DePasquale (STScI)

Hubble also captured images ahead of the impact and then 15 minutes after the spacecraft hit the asteroid's surface. Captured with Hubble's Wide Field Camera 3, Hubble's visible-light view shows expanding plumes of ejecta from the asteroid's body.

In the Hubble images, astronomers estimate that the brightness of the system increased by three times post-impact, and saw that brightness hold steady, even eight hours after impact.

These images shared by NASA were taken by Hubble (left to right) 22 minutes, 5 hours, and 8.2 hours after the impact.

Credits: Science: NASA, ESA, Jian-Yang Li (PSI); image processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

Hubble now plans to monitor the binary asteroid system 10 more times over the next three weeks to find out even more details.