Left Menu

South Carolina-bound Ian could become hurricane again, says NHC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-09-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 20:52 IST
South Carolina-bound Ian could become hurricane again, says NHC
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane again later on Thursday before making landfall for the second time on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, issuing a hurricane warning for the entire coast of South Carolina.

Ian was located about 285 miles (460 km) south of Charleston, South Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022