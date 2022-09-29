South Carolina-bound Ian could become hurricane again, says NHC

Tropical Storm Ian is expected to become a hurricane again later on Thursday before making U.S. landfall for the second time on Friday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said, issuing a hurricane warning for the entire coast of South Carolina.

Ian was located about 285 miles (460 km) south of Charleston, South Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said.

