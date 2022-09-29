Noida wall collapse: Five local authority officials summoned by cops

Five Noida Authority officials have been summoned for investigation by the police here into the last week's wall collapse of a housing society which had claimed lives of four construction workers, officials said on Thursday.

So far two persons – a contractor and a sub-contractor – have been arrested over the September 20 incident that took place at the Jal Vayu Vihar society in Sector 21. Both were hired by the Noida Authority for the work, according to officials.

"The summons have been issued under CrPC section 91 to the Noida Authority officials over the wall collapse incident in which four workers had died. The officials are required to record their statement as needed for the investigation in the case in which an FIR has already been registered," a senior officer said.

The local authority had awarded a Rs 92 lakh tender for repair work of the drain outside the society. Around a dozen workers were engaged in the job on September 20 morning when a 4-ft stretch of the society's boundary wall collapsed, burying all of them.

Four of the workers had died under the rubble with the survivors claiming they had cautioned the contractor of the weak structure but were still forced to continue the work.

