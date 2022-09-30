Left Menu

Ian becomes hurricane again, approaches the Carolinas --NHC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2022 02:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 02:50 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Ian has strengthened into a hurricane again, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory on Thursday, and is forecast to approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday.

Ian is about 335 miles (540 km) south-southwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km/h).

"Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall tomorrow, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday," the Miami-based forecaster added.

