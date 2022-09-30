NASA, SpaceX ink agreement to study commercial mission to boost Hubble’s orbit

U.S. space agency NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX on Thursday signed an unfunded Space Act Agreement to study the feasibility of a SpaceX and Polaris Program idea to boost the Hubble Space Telescope, a project of international cooperation between NASA and ESA (European Space Agency), into a higher orbit with the Dragon spacecraft.

The Hubble telescope has been operating since 1990, about 335 miles above Earth in an orbit that, according to NASA, is slowly decaying over time. Reboosting the observatory into a higher, more stable orbit could add multiple years of operations to its life.

This study was proposed by SpaceX, in partnership with the Polaris Program, to better understand the technical challenges associated with servicing missions.

In a press release, NASA said that it has no plans to conduct or fund a servicing mission or compete for this opportunity - the study is designed to help the agency understand the commercial possibilities.

The study is expected to take up to six months, during which technical data from both Hubble and the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will be collected. This data will help determine whether it would be possible to safely rendezvous, dock, and move the telescope into a more stable orbit.

Commenting on this development, Jessica Jensen, vice president of Customer Operations & Integration at SpaceX, said, "SpaceX and the Polaris Program want to expand the boundaries of current technology and explore how commercial partnerships can creatively solve challenging complex problems. Missions such as servicing Hubble would help us expand space capabilities to ultimately help all of us achieve our goals of becoming a space-faring, multi-planetary civilization."