NASA's Juno captures first close-up photo of Jupiter's moon in over two decades: See pic

NASA's Juno spacecraft captured the first close-up picture of Jupiter's moon Europa in over two decades as it flew by this ocean world on September 29, 2022.

At its closest approach, the solar-powered spacecraft came within a distance of about 219 miles (352 kilometers). The spacecraft had only a two-hour window to collect the data, racing past the ice-encrusted moon with a relative velocity of about 14.7 miles per second (23.6 kilometers per second).

During the flyby, the mission collected what will be some of the highest-resolution images of Europa - the sixth-largest moon in the solar system - and collected valuable data on its interior, surface composition, and ionosphere.

Observations from the spacecraft's pass of the moon reveal surface features in a region near the Jovian moon's equator called Annwn Region.

Sharing the first picture (see above) that the Juno spacecraft took during the flyby, NASA explained: Due to the enhanced contrast between light and shadow seen along the terminator (the nightside boundary), rugged terrain features are easily seen, including tall shadow-casting blocks, while bright and dark ridges and troughs curve across the surface. The oblong pit near the terminator might be a degraded impact crater.

"This first picture is just a glimpse of the remarkable new science to come from Juno's entire suite of instruments and sensors that acquired data as we skimmed over the moon's icy crust," said Scott Bolton, Juno principal investigator from Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio.

The additional data collected by NASA's Juno mission will benefit future missions to Europa, including the agency's Europa Clipper. Scheduled for a late 2024 launch, the mission will study the icy moon's atmosphere, surface, and interior, with its main science goal being to determine whether there are places below Europa's surface that could support life.