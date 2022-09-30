Left Menu

Two quakes jolt northeast

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-09-2022 09:52 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 09:45 IST
Two earthquakes jolted parts of northeast early on Friday, an official report said.

One had its epicentre in the neighbouring country of Myanmar, the second in Manipur.

A report by National Centre for Seismology said a 5.2-magnitude earthquake, with epicentre in Myanmar, was recorded at 3.52 am. It lay at a depth of 140 km.

Tremors were felt in Assam, including Guwahati.

The second 3.8-magnitude quake, with epicentre in Kamjong, Manipur, lay at a depth of 10 km.

It was reported at 7.53 am, the report said.

No news of any loss of life or property was received from any location as yet.

The northeastern region falls in high seismic zone, making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

