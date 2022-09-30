International Observe the Moon Night on Oct. 1: What is it and how to join the event?

NASA is inviting lunar enthusiasts and other curious skywatchers around the world to participate in the International Observe the Moon Night event on Saturday, October 1.

For the unversed, International Observe the Moon Night occurs annually in September or October when the Moon is around the first quarter, making it great for late afternoon and evening observing.

International Observe the Moon Night is sponsored by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) mission and the Solar System Exploration Division of NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, with support from many partners. The event provides opportunities to learn about lunar science and exploration, observe celestial bodies, and honour personal and cultural connections to the Moon.

According to NASA, about 500,000 people from 122 countries and all seven continents took part in last year's event.

How to participate?

You can join International Observe the Moon Night from wherever you are. To participate in this worldwide public engagement event:

Attend or host a virtual or in-person event, or observe the Moon from home with the naked eye, a telescope or binoculars

Register your participation to add yourself to the map of lunar observers worldwide.

Connect with lunar enthusiasts around the world and share your Moon viewing experience on social media, tagging #ObserveTheMoon.

Is it cloudy? Don't worry, tune into a NASA TV Broadcast from 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. EST on October 1 and find views of the Moon from telescopes around the world on the program's Live Streams page.

You can find more details about the event here.